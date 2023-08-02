On Mary Soden’s Wild Flower Note Cards, common Gorge plants become colorful, season-themed artworks.
“I always was creative, but I never had a focus,” said Soden, who served as director of the Mid-Columbia Senior Center until 1996, then traveled for several years. “And when I retired and my brain was still good ... I was making them and giving them to friends. Then I thought, why not see if anyone else wants them?”
Soden loves that the Gorge’s wildflowers are available everywhere here. “They grow all around,” she said. “I have them in my backyard.” She has lived in Mosier, smack in the middle of the Gorge’s early-spring wildflower blooms, for the last 30 years.
For the past three years, she’s been making and selling more and more cards.
Soden also focuses on making the Gorge’s wildflower spectacles accessible to more people. “Not everyone can go out in their car ... so they don’t have a chance to see them,” she said. “I like to try to make them available.”
Soden sells her Wild Flower Note Cards at The Dalles Farmers Market every Saturday, and sometimes at the market in Hood River. “I could expand, but I don’t know if I want to work that hard! I’m not much of a book-keeper,” she explained. When she was younger, Soden envisioned a little shop in each state, selling local wildflowers. But her focus for now is the Gorge and its varied plant-life.
Soden selects her plants from those growing wild in the Gorge. She makes a careful arrangement of leaves, blossoms, buds, and mushrooms. “I don’t pick them all,” she said. “I use one flower and take a picture.” The cards are printed from the photograph, and the popular ones reprinted when she runs low.
Not cards all are equally popular. “People have favorites, and one of them is balsamroot,” Soden remarked. “That’s very popular because it looks like a daisy ... another one is the wild rose.” Soden said blanket flower and poppies are also popular, and last year so was the native shrub mock orange, with its white, strongly-scented flowers.
She identifies each plant she uses. “The research is the fun part ... I go online, in books. I have a stack of wildflower books.” Soden estimates she has about 20 books on native plants, some old, some new. Her favorite resource is The Pacific Northwest Native Plant Primer, written by Andrew Merritt and Kristin Currin and published just this spring, which focuses on 225 local plants. “It’s phenomenal for this area,” Soden said. “It’s very good for local people.”
Not all the plants she features are from the same habitat. “I like to focus on color and I liked to focus on season. Some are early and some bloom late into the year. Lupine is a favorite and it blooms until September,” she said, adding she also uses shrubs.
Soden doesn’t limit herself to just native plants, either. “I do what I can find,” she said. “The ones that I have done ... are the ones that are growing all around us.” One card features the rich ultramarine-blue blooms of bachlor’s button, a naturalized European species. Another features mushrooms. And Soden’s personal favorite is Card No. 9-027, featuring the Harison yellow rose.
“Most people don’t like it,” she remarked. But she is happy with it.
Card 9-027 is also Soden’s only card to feature a historical note. The Harison rose arrived from the Eastern United States along with women on the Oregon trail, she writes, sewn in the hems of skirts. These roses depended on their sharp thorns to protect them from browsing and livestock.
Soden estimates she’s created about 75 cards so far. “I get involved with each one,” she said. Like the wild plants themselves, no two of the intricate and colorful note cards are quite the same.
Commented