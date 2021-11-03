HOOD RIVER — The Hood River County School District board meeting was held virtually Oct. 27. The board decided the previous week to move meetings to a virtual format until further notice.
The district sent out a communication Oct. 21 detailing the decision, which Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn addressed in his opening communication to the board.
“Welcome to our first virtual board meeting in quite some time,” Polkinghorn began. “As you all know and was shared with our community that we returned to a virtual environment due to the escalating safety concerns for my staff, board members and our guests. We’re going to remain in the virtual environment until further notice.”
The virtual meeting, which Board Chair Chrissy Reitz gaveled in at 6:30 p.m. and out at 9:21 p.m., saw a variety of reports given by administration and teachers, including a presentation on Equity and Cultural Responsiveness by Director of Equity and Family Partnership Patricia Ortega-Cooper and Director of Curriculum and Instruction Bill Newton (see article in the Nov. 10 edition), an update on the district’s compliance with Division 22 Standards by Newton, and a financial report by Chief Financial Officer Doug Holmes.
Board members also heard about the receipt of an Oregon Department of Education Engagement Opportunity Grant from Career Connected Learning Coordinator Kate Wurster and Community Works Teacher Pete Lawson, both of Hood River Valley High School (see article in the Nov. 10 edition).
Public comment saw nine speakers giving testimony, with only a couple of technical difficulties; as during in person meetings, speakers were given three minutes each in a 30-minute timeframe.
Ag tech partnership
In his opening comments to the board, Polkinghorn shared that he has been participating in stakeholders meetings regarding the potential development of a Mid-Columbia area agriculture tech education program.
The vision is “to develop an economic ecosystem that’s centered on innovation farming through a program of study at Hood River Valley High School and with Columbia Gorge Community College,” he said. “And the agricultural and technology sectors are partnering with local entrepreneurs to help ag producers remain competitive amid challenges and changes arising from climate change, workforce disruption and global competition, where the goal of our work group is to ensure the continuation of family farming in Hood River County and the Mid-Columbia region by equipping new generations of farmers with the knowledge, skills and hands on learning to succeed in the business of farming in the modern era.”
Property currently owned by Hood River Valley Parks and Recreation is under consideration for the innovation farm.
Division 22 Standards
Newton presented on the district’s compliance — or non-compliance — of District 22 Standards for the 2020-21 school year, as required by state law. Last year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were 17 standards; this year, there are 57.
The district received waivers for three of those standards: Assessment of Essential Skills, Kindergarten Assessment, and Identification of Academically Talented and Intellectually Gifted Students.
Newton reported that the district is out of compliance on an additional three: Administration of State Assessments and Exception of Students with Disabilities from State Assessments (voted on by the board last year in response to the pandemic), Teacher Training Related to Dyslexia, and Physical Education Requirements.
He said PE minutes are a new state standard — elementary students are required to have 150 minutes of PE each week, and middle school students 180, jumping to 225 minutes per week in the 2022-23 school year. To comply, the district is hiring additional PE staff.
However, meeting the standard will mean decreasing instruction time in other areas.
“We recognize that everything we are doing is important and valuable, and so trying to identify what needs to give to make room for PE minutes is our struggle and so it’ll be something that as a school district we will try to put our heads around and see what we can do,” he said. He noted that statewide, many districts are struggling to meet this requirement.
Financial report
Holmes provided the board with a 19-page Summary of Revenue and Expenditure Report, updated as of Sept. 30; reports are updated on a monthly basis, he said.
The annual forecast is based on historical information and will be revised once a new estimate on the state school fund is supplied by Oregon Department of Education, he said. At this point, expenditures exceed beginning fund balances.
“The annual forecast is based on historical information; we’ll be revising the numbers once a new estimate on the state school fund is supplied,” he said.
He also shared that the audit for last fiscal year is being finalized, “and we have already heard from the auditors that there are no material findings, so that, in other words is another clean audit.”
