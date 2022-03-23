HOOD RIVER — Consolidated Community Credit Union (CCCU) began an extensive remodel of their Cascade branch in November. The remodel aims to increase overall convenience and comfort for members and the larger Hood River community, supporting CCCU’s mission to provide an outstanding banking experience to all members of the community. CCCU merged with Cascade Central Credit Union in January of this year.
The CCCU Cascade branch building, located at 1206 12th St., Hood River, was originally an auto parts store and has seen new faces, new users, remodels and additions throughout the years. By incorporating original building pieces and features in as many ways as possible, CCCU and the project team intend to tie new and old together for one cohesive, beautiful building that will have presence within the existing neighborhood, according to a press release.
“We are thrilled to be able to provide our members and employees with an improved space,” said CCCU CEO Larry Ellifritz. “We are grateful for the Hood River community’s decades of loyalty to the credit union, and we look forward to continuing to serve our members from our remodeled branch for decades to come.”
Scott Edwards Architecture is serving as architect for the remodel. The remodel consists of numerous improvements to member experience, including a new entry, new teller and loan officer area(s) and high ceilings that provide an abundance of natural light throughout the space. The design uses modern materials and fixtures, giving the existing building and branch a new life for its next chapter.
Through the duration of the remodel and beyond, CCCU Cascade members and the Hood River community can expect to receive the same exceptional services from staff they’ve counted on for decades, the press release stated. The enhancements made to the branch will further enable CCCU Cascade’s team to serve members through a new interior environment, updates to technology and more.
While the branch building is undergoing major remodeling, the branch operations are temporarily relocated one block away to 1108 12th St. B (formerly Curves), and the ATM is temporarily moved to 1216 C St. (formerly Marley’s). Additional details regarding the branch re-opening date will be shared in spring/summer of 2022.
