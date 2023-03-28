The Columbia High Bruins (1-4) got their first win of the season in WIAA Class 1A baseball with a 10-0 non-league victory over the Class 3A Riverside High Pirates (1-4) March 21 at Riverside High School in Boardman.
Bruin senior starting pitcher Bryson Sauter and relievers Wyatt Stelma and Jaden Wang combined to scatter four hits, with eight strikeouts and one walk. The Bruins played error free defense in the contest, which was shortened to six innings with the Mercy Rule. Riverside had nine errors.
The Bruins, who had five hits, were led offensively by Sauter (single, two RBI), Wang (triple, RBI), Kai Brasuell (double, RBI), Christian Guinn (single, RBI) and Sawyer Muehlbauer (single, two RBI).
The Bruins followed with a 16-12 non-league loss at home March 24 to the Montesano High Bulldogs (4-0). Columbia scored five runs in the third inning and the Bruins were tied with the Bulldogs 9-9 in the fourth. The Bulldogs regained the lead in the fifth, aided by a Bruin error, and led the remainder of the contest.
The Bruins, guided by Coach Mike Muehlbauer, were led offensively by Brasuell (2-for-3) and they totaled five hits, while the Bulldogs had seven. Sauter pitched three innings and he allowed four hits and struck out four. Bruin relievers Wesley White and Wang also contributed to the Bruins’ defense, as they each had a strong pitching performance.
“Bryson did a great job of pitching in both games and his solid effort versus Riverside was probably the main reason that we were able to get a shutout,” said Muehlbauer. “We actually had a pretty strong pitching performance from all three of our guys on the mound. It wasn’t the prettiest game, but at least it was over fairly quickly.”
Columbia opened its 14-game Trico League schedule Tuesday versus the La Center High Wildcats (1-2) at La Center High School (result was after the printed edition deadline). The Bruins play their next game Thursday at 4 p.m. against the Wildcats at Columbia High in White Salmon. The Bruins follow that with another home game when they face Riverside in a non-league contest April 4 at 3 p.m.
Commented