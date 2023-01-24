Columbia Gorge Community College is looking for a new board member.
The Columbia Gorge Community College Board of Education seeks interested district electors in Hood River and Wasco counties for consideration to be appointed to a three-year term as a budget committee member.
Interested persons should send a letter of interest and resume with qualifications, telephone, and address to the Board of Education, Columbia Gorge Community College, 400 East Scenic Drive, The Dalles OR 97058, or email to abecerra@cgcc.edu.
Deadline for consideration is Feb. 14.
Columbia Gorge Community College is an equal opportunity educator and employer.
Commented