Barb Hosford
1) Why did you decide to run for a position on the Hood River County School District board?
Kids first! I want to give back to my community and school district -helping make tough decisions and make connections with taxpayers. 21st Century challenges shift rapidly and a school board has a huge responsibility to make sure HRCSD remains a solid school district, a fiscal leader with a conservative edge.
2) What is your background/profession, and where do you live?
I live in the city limits of Hood River, Or., 3rd generation Oregonian born in Hood River and raised in The Dalles, graduated Puyallup High School 1971, earned a BS in Education from Oregon State University ‘76 and MAT from Lewis and Clark College, ‘80. Having taught secondary classes, that alone gives me experience that I can draw from; I have experience with budgets, writing curriculum, managing groups, developing community partnerships, maintaining facilities and teaching students (31). I was Hood River County School District First Aid and CPR/AED certified trainer (15). I have been an OSAA Varsity Women’s Tennis coach (21), Varsity Women’s Volleyball Coach (14), Varsity Track and Field Coach (2), active Oregon Women’s Sports Leadership member, and a curriculum writer for HRVHS Physical Education, Sports Medicine, First Response Classes (14); a member of Northeast Oregon Area Health Education Center (7) linking rural Oregon to health career opportunities to students interested in Science and Health Careers from 6th grade-12th grade and a Future Health Professionals of Oregon Advisor(20). Previously, I taught high school 9-12 in Oregon at Centennial High School, Wy’East Middle School and Hood River Valley High School. I am a retired educator.
3) What will your top priorities be if voters select you to serve on the board?
• Representing & connecting the board to Hood River county community members
• Bringing teaching experience to the table
• Being familiar with Oregon school culture and our aspiring students
• Collaboration is a strength of mine, representing all parents, taxpayers & students fairly
4) What changes do you think the district needs to make?
Growing the trades and vocational training curriculum i.e., Career Technical Education (CTE). HRCSD was a leader in the state of Oregon as our secondary track was formed on the trades; now we are hyper- focused on STEM; not all students have an interest in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. Yes, students need those skills to be competitive; CTE provides vocational trades to prepare those students who are not college track students.
All students are Americans, and all people are important. Less focus on equity and more focus on equality. Leave the Critical Race Theory out of the classroom. Encourage teachers to upgrade lessons’ integrity leaving politics out of the classroom. Get back to basic education in a competitive world with emphasis on reading, writing, math and technology. We also need to develop the whole child with American values and appreciation for our country. Many current practices, policies and procedures were implemented in the 20th Century and are valid today; providing direction and knowledge pathways for kids in 21st Century schools.
Editor's note: Although over the requested word count, the above candidate has been run in full as they are running unopposed and space is available.
