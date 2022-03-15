Dufur Recreation District
Residents in Dufur will also be considering a local tax option imposing a $55.000 tax each year for 3 years to cover operating costs for the Dufur Recreaton District. The ballot language is as follows:
3-year local option tax for operating purposes
Shall Dufur Recreation District impose $55,000 each year for 3 years for operating purposes beginning 2022-23?
SUMMARY: The Dufur Recreation District will use the tax revenue from this measure to continue to operate the district at its present level of service. The taxes needed for three years total $165,000, which will be imposed in equal amounts of $55,000 each year. The taxes will be used for operating purposes. Passage of the Local Option Tax would permit Dufur Recreation District to continue operating at its current level. Passage of this Local Option Tax would raise your taxes.
