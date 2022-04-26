HOOD RIVER — Two “Train of Tears” events in early May will recall and reflect, with regret, on one of the most painful chapter in the Hood River Valley’s history.
Eighty years ago, more than 400 Japanese-American women, men, and children from the central Gorge community were forced from their homes, loaded into railcars at the Hood River train station and sent to internment camps.
The first of the two “Train of Tears” events is at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 3. Janet Hamada, executive director of The Next Door, and community leader and historian Maija Yasui will present a program titled “Lessons from Heroes in our Past: The Japanese Experience in Hood River.” It will be presented at Riverside Community Church, 317 State St., in Hood River.
Beginning at 11:30 a.m. on May 13, another program at the church will commemorate the 80th anniversary of the day when valley residents of Japanese-American ancestry were ushered to waiting train cars for transport to internment camps. Exhibits from the History Museum of Hood River County and refreshments will be available before the presentation at noon.
The event will feature special guests, music, and speakers, including Episcopal Bishop Diana Akiyama, who spent her childhood in the valley.
The Riverside church congregation will also share a statement of reflection about its own failure to stand up to the fear, scapegoating and unjust actions that led to the forced removal and imprisonment of local families.
A procession to the train station and installation of a peace pole will follow.
