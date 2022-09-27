Team                 Overall    League

Southridge                  4-02-0

Hillsboro                  3-1    1-0

Hood River                  2-2    1-1

Putnam                      4-0    0-0

Canby                      3-1    0-0

Wilsonville                  2-2    0-0

Forest Grove                  0-4    0-1

Centennial                  0-4    0-2

Tags

Recommended for you