5A District 1 Football

Final Regular Season

Team Leag. All

Pendleton 7-0 9-1

Hood River 6-1 8-1

Ridgeview 5-2 8-2

Redmond 4-3 4-5

Putnam 3-4 4-5

The Dalles 2-5 2-6

Parkrose 1-6 1-9

La Salle Prep 0-7 0-10

