After enjoying remarkable success last year, the Dufur High Rangers girls golf team is expecting a similar or even better season this year, while Horizon Christian School in Hood River is restarting the sport this spring.
The Rangers’ quartet of Tora Timinsky, Piper Neal Molly Cochenour, and Amelie Dearmond combined for a team score of 843 to take fifth place last year in the OSAA Class 4A/3A/2A/1A state tournament in Redmond.
Timinsky won seven tournaments and took third place at state individually with a score of 151. Led by Timinsky, who shot a 157, Dufur won the District 4 Tournament title at Birch Creek Golf Course in Pendleton. The momentum from winning their first ever district championship helped propel the Rangers to the fifth-place state finish – in the school’s second year of offering the sport.
Dufur, guided by third-year Coach Travis Kane, lost only senior (Neal) to graduation. “We have a pretty solid team with three returning seniors and a junior from last year’s team along with three freshmen,” said Kane. “There’s going to be some pretty solid teams at the state tournament again this year, just like there were last year. The way golf is played, anything can happen on any given day. I’m not saying that we can’t win a championship. We’ll look forward to the challenge and we’ll definitely give it our best shot again this year.”
The Ranger squad also includes senior Allie Masterson, freshman Tygh Timinsky, Kaylee Wiles and Cynthia Medina. The Rangers boys team includes sophomore Klayton Shanno and Jared Infante. The Rangers started practicing Feb. 27 in preparation for the 13 events on the schedule.
Horizon Christian’s 2023 golf squad includes two girls and three boys and will be coached by Scott Williams. First-year players are Gabby Fraioli and Peyton Sherrell, and boys Elijah Pate and Levi Hollenberry. Travis Lage played for Hood River Valley last season, as Horizon did not have a team.
The Hawks are playing an intramural schedule this spring, and as the season progresses, Williams said they likely will add some tournaments.
Horizon last had a golf team in 2019.
