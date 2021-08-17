A huge advocate for water sports and influential person for Hood River’s success is thanks to Steve Gates. Gates passed away in 2019, but left a legacy that will never be forgotten. He founded the Big Winds store that offers lessons and rentals for many different water sports. Stand Up Paddleboarding — also known as SUPing — being one of them.
The Gorge Paddle Challenge was put on by Salt Life and SIC (Sandwich Islands Composites) over the weekend of August 13-15. The event was limited to 300 entries by the City of Hood River, but that didn’t stop contestants flocking to Hood River from around the world.
Austin Kalama and his father, Dave, traveled from Maui, Hawai’i to participate. Itzel Delgado and Juliette Duhaime came from Peru and Argentina, respectively.
“It’s just an awesome event,” said Austin. “This is my fifth or sixth year coming to Hood River.”
Austin raced in the Hydrofoiling SUP Downwind race and placed third. Hydrofoiling — known by locals as “foiling” — is a fiberglass board with airplane like wings below that create lift, and brings the rider above of the water.
As weather conditions remained rather unpredictable, organizers held downwind events on Saturday. The downwind events had the racers start up at Viento State Park and then ride the wind and waves down to the Waterfront Park. Course races on SUP boards were held on Sunday afternoon. Most of the smoke had dissipated by Sunday morning which attracted large crowds to the Waterfront District. A lot of them came to see World Champion and Hood River native, Fiona Wylde. A five-time champion of the Gorge Paddle Challenge, Wylde hoped to make it title number six. She did so in convincing fashion. She won both of the Elite Women’s downwind and course SUP races.
Connor Baxter also took home first place in the Elite Men’s downwind course race.
“So stoked to be back here,” said Baxter. “It’s a home away from home.”
A five-time champion himself, Baxter continued his domination.
Winners were announced as racers, coaches and teams packed up their gear. Sunday’s medal ceremony marked another successful weekend of bringing people together from all over the globe. That’s why Steve Gates started this event 10 years ago.
